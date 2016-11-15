High Speed Train Project on agenda at Najib-Abe meeting

TOKYO: The Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Train Project is expected to be among topics of discussion during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Shinzo Abe here Wednesday.

Malaysian Ambassador to Japan, Datuk Ahmad Izlan Idris said Najib’s working visit from today was at the recent invitation of the Japanese leader.

The bilateral Najib-Abe meeting is scheduled to be held at the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office and it will be followed up with a dinner at the latter’s official residence.

While in Tokyo, Najib will also hold a meeting with Japan’s Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Tourism (MILT) Keiichi Ishii, other than meetings with members of the Japan-Malaysia Parliamentary Friendship Association and the Chairman and CEO of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO).

Other matters expected to be discussed in the meeting of the two leaders are issues of regional security, especially regarding the South China Sea and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Najib is also scheduled to witness a ceremony on the donation of two used offshore patrol vessels (OPV) to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

According to Ahmad Izlan, discussions will also broach on a joint programme in conjunction with the 60th year celebration of Malaysia-Japan diplomatic ties, since 1957.

This is Najib’s fourth visit to the Land Of The Rising Sun, the last being last year.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian prime minister’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is scheduled to meet the Japanese prime minister’s wife, Akie Abe at the official residence of the prime minister.

The visit is viewed as balancing Malaysia’s bilateral ties with two Asian economic giants, namely China and Japan, other than South Korea. The three countries were bidding for the KL-Singapore high speed train project extimated to be worth RM60 billion.

Najib’s visit to China at the end of last month caught the attention of numerous quarters at international level, more so with the success in creating a large investment with the signings of at least 14 memorandi of understanding in Beijing.

Ahmad Izlan explained the Malaysia-Japan economic cooperation had escalated more rapidly through the second wave of the Look East Policy (LEP 2.0).

Last year, Japan was Malaysia’s fourth biggest trading partner with a trade of RM127 billion.

Najib’s working visit was also joined by two ministers in the Prime Minister’s Department, namely, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahalan. — Bernama