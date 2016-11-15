Jamal denies saying ‘police punched me’

KUALA LUMPUR: Coalition of Malay Non-Governmental Organisations Malaysia chairman, Datuk Jamal Md Yunus has denied saying that the police punched him during a scuffle at a shopping mall on Sunday.

“I could have said it in the heat of the moment since there was a scuffle and a commotion. Actually, I wanted to tell the police that I was punched.

“I was trying to chase the person who hurt,” he told a press conference at Pandan Indah police station, here yesterday.

Jamal also denied that he was fighting the police as shown by a video footage which has gone viral on the social media.

“In the video footage, we were not fighting the police but was pleading for them to make way so that I could chase the person responsible.”

In the incident at about 4pm on Sunday, Jamal was hurt after being punched in the face by an unidentified person after following Ampang member of

parliament, Zuraida kamaruddin who was promoting a Bersih rally.

Jamal was summoned to the police station for recording of his statement on the assault incident at a shopping mall in Ampang. — Bernama