Joy all round as Miri Hindus celebrate Deepavali in their own temple

MIRI: Members of the Hindu community here had much to rejoice over as they celebrated Deepavali for the first time in the Sri Kamini Durga Eswari Amman Temple.

Assistant Tourism Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the temple which is the first and only Hindu temple in Miri, was completed earlier this year to cater to the Hindu community here.

“I am happy to see this temple being fully utilised by the Hindu community for their activities.

“Before this, they did not even have a proper place to worship in and had to make use of the Ragavan building for the purpose. Now, they have a place to call their own, and even Hindus from Brunei are welcome to worship at this temple,” he said.

Lee pointed out that religious tolerance is something obvious and very much practised in Sarawak.

“The fact that houses of worship belonging to various religions here are built next to each other proves that religious freedom is very well practised among Sarawakians. I am proud to say that this is a common thing in Sarawak,” he said.

He was referring to the location of the Hindu temple which is opposite the Hwa Kwang Shi Chinese temple, as well as to a mosque which is located right next to a church in Lutong.

Lee said this during his address at a Deepavali gathering organised by Miri Hindu Society (MHS) at the Sri Kamini Durga Eswari Amman Temple in Taman Tunku recently.

Also present at the function were MHS president Selvaraj Grapragasem, MHS vice-president, Dr Anbalagan Krishnan and Miri Indian Association president Councillor Karambir Singh.

Selvaraj who spoke earlier expressed thanks and gratitude on behalf of MHS to the government for helping to make their dream of having a temple here come true.

“We are very thankful, especially to Datuk Lee, because today, for the first time, we are able to celebrate Deepavali in our own Hindu temple. We have been waiting for this for a very long time, and we are glad that we have a ‘wakil rakyat’ (elected representative) who listens to the minority like us,” he said.

In his address, Selvaraj also highlighted the need to have a proper dining and activity hall at the temple, and expressed hope that the government could allocate funds for this purpose.

“We are happy that we now have a place to worship in, but we really hope to include a multipurpose hall to hold activities as well as to be used as a dining area.

“I hope Datuk Lee can look into this request and help us realise this (goal) as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, various activities were held in conjunction with yesterday’s event.

Among them were a children’s colouring contest, a ‘kolam’ competition and a saree-wearing competition for men.

Guests at the event were also treated to Indian food and delicacies.