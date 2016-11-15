Kapit folk wondering about the promised multi-storey carpark

KAPIT: Motorists here are wondering when the government will build a multi-storey carpark at an open space known locally as ‘Gerai Empurau’, in front of Kapit Chinese Chamber of Commerce (KCCC) Building.

This proposed project was announced many years ago, but it was only sometime in the middle of this year that it was announced the project would cost about RM12 million.

Since this initiative has not started, the site is used for parking in the day, while in the evening it is transformed into a night market.

Recently, there were talks that the multi-storey carpark might be built elsewhere, including opposite Bank Rakyat Kapit Branch along Jalan Airport.

“It is everybody’s guess what has happened to the proposed multi-storey car park at ‘Gerai Empurau’,” said KCCC president Datuk Yong Hua Sying.

He said the town needed this facility badly due to very limited parking bays, which causes traffic congestion daily.

Kapit is home to about 60,000 people, with about 13,000 of them living in the town.

There are about 6,500 registered vehicles in Kapit, but there are only about 600 parking bays in town.

Due to limited places to park, many motorists were forced to park illegally, thus causing congestion.

Kapit Foochow Association chairman Sii Bang Ee, who shared the same sentiment as Yong, said it must be built at a strategic location for the convenience of everyone.

Together with United Chinese Association president Liew Song Swee, they appealed to the government to stick to its original plan and build the multi-storey carpark quickly.

Meanwhile, Kapit District Council (KDC) has done its bit sometime ago by holding dialogues with the affected hawkers on the need to move from ‘Gerai Empurau’ temporarily.

The traders were told that construction work would take about two years and that they could do business at the carpark’s basement once the project was completed.

But since work had not started, they were allowed to stay put.