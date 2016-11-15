Korean tourist drowns in swimming pool

KOTA KINABALU: A 52-year-old Korean tourist drowned in the swimming pool of a resort here on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Sunhee Choi, was reported to be on holiday with her 27-year-old daughter at the resort, upon arrivng and checking in on Friday.

City police chief ACP M Chandra said the victim was swimming in the pool with her daughter when the incident occurred about 1pm.

The daughter was taking a break at the sides after swimming. Ten minutes later she heard people screaming that someone had drowned.

“She then went into the pool to help save the victim without knowing that it was her mother. She panicked after discovering her identity,” said Chandra.

The victim, who was unconscious, was then given CPR by a lifeguard there while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

Remnants of food as well as “red-coloured water” were discharged from the victim’s mouth who remained unconscious despite efforts to resuscitate her.

An ambulance arrived at 1.55pm and the victim was brought to Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 where she was pronounced dead at 2.36pm.

Chandra said the depth of the water where the incident occurred was estimated to be 1.4 metres deep and about five metres away from the lifeguard post.

“It is believed that victim died from drowning,” said Chandra.