Labuan to agressively promote itself as an attractive tourism destination

LABUAN: Having successfully hosted the inaugural Asian Business Conference (ABC) 2016, Labuan is all set to aggressively promote itself as an attractive tourism destination, both within ASEAN and internationally.

Labuan Member of Parliament Datuk Rozman Islif said this is also possible as the island is now known internationally as a credible international business and financial centre.

“The ABC was a pioneering initiative and we hope to organise an even more successful series from next year onward. The ABC focus is on issues relevant to ASEAN Economic Integration and themed, ‘Labuan : Connecting Asian Economies’.

“We hope Labuan can become the networking platform that also provides invaluable business and tourism opportunities,” he added, Rozman was speaking after launching a historical site at the Botanical Garden, a British Government House known locally as “Bumbung Dua Belas” here on Sunday.

The ABC 2016, a two-day conference which ended last Friday, was officiated by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

It was organised by the Federation of Asian Institute of Management Alumni Associations, Inc, in collaboration with Kelab AIM Malaysia and the Labuan Development Foundation.

It was aimed at highlighting Labuan as a vital regional centre of connectivity.

Rozman, who is ABC chairman said: “Labuan also very active in fostering a closer relationship with other industry bodies.

“We have established joint task forces and committees with important ministries. For that reason, I believe that over time, we will see the economy of Labuan and that of Malaysia, gradually improve.”

He said Labuan, with seven distinct islands and best known as the “Pearl of Borneo”, boasts beautiful beaches and diving sites.

Its beaches have been recognised by the United Nations and bagged the COBSEA Clean Beach Award in 2008. — Bernama