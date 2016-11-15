Leichester’s body brought home for burial

SERIAN: The remains of the late Leichester Colin, the young Sarawakian who died in a road accident in Melaka late Saturday, was flown back to Kuching yesterday and brought to Kampung Koran Bari for burial.

Among those who came to pay their last respects was Human Resources Minister and Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem who waited for the arrival of Leichester’s remains in a Malindo Air flight at the Kuching International Airport.

Riot was originally scheduled to fly back to Kuala Lumpur yesterday morning, but changed his schedule as he joined the convoy for Leichester’s last journey home.

Joining him were several staff, students and tutors of Industrial Training Institute (ILP) Samarahan and officers of Social Security Organisaiton (Socso) in Kuching and Serian.

The convoy reached Leichester’s birthplace, Kampung Koran Bari, which is about 15km from here, at 2.30pm where relatives and friends were already waiting.

Leichester was a student of Advanced Technology Training Centre (Adtec) in Malacca, a diploma level technical course under the Department of Human Resources, which comes under the Human Resources Ministry.

In last Saturday’s fatal crash, Leichester was riding a motorcycle with another Sarawakian, who sustained a broken arm, in what was believed to be a hit-and-run case.

On Sunday, Major (r) Peter Runin, the political secretary to the Human Resources Minister tried to help Leichester’s family with making preparations to fly his remains home.

But because it was Sunday and government offices were closed for the weekend, documentations could not be done and Leichester’s remains could only be flown home yesterday.

Yesterday Riot made mention of assistance given to the family of the deceased, either in cash or kind, from ILP Samarahan, Socso as well as his ministry.

Riot and his retinue of officers were seen leaving Kampung Koran Bari at 3.30pm.

Leichester will be buried at the village’s cemetery later today (Tuesday).