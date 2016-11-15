Liow asks SPAD to expedite amending laws to monitor Uber, Grabcar

PORT KLANG: Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai has asked SPAD, the Land Public Transport Commission, to help speed up the process of amending existing laws to regulate ride-sharing apps like Uber and Grabcar in the country.

He said that laws had to be amended for the government to regulate the ride-sharing apps to ensure no discrepancy between the services and taxis.

“There is now no law regulating Uber and Grabcar. If we can regulate Uber, then we can regulate taxis and there will be no discrepancy.

“We want to provide an equal platform for Uber, Grabcar and taxis,” he told reporters after launching Westport Bunkering Services facility here today.

Liow hoped that the process of amending the laws would be completed this year and be enforced by next year.

He, however, said the process would take some time as the proposed amendments had to go through pre-legislative scrutiny in the Attorney General’s Chambers, the Cabinet and, finally, Parliament. – Bernama