Malaysia Nuclear Agency yields two new, weather-hardy padi strains

The Malaysia Nuclear Agency has produced two new padi strains that can withstand uncertain weather conditions in the country.

Science, Technology and Innovation Deputy Minister, Datuk Dr Abu Bakar Mohamad Diah said the two strains of padi seeds had been registered with the Agriculture Department as new varieties known as NMR 151 and NMR 152.

He said NMR 151 had obtained the certification as a bona fide variety from the National Variety Verification Committee for use by padi farmers, while NMR 152 was still in the process of being certified.

“The trial cultivation of the seeds from both varieties had been done at several padi-growing areas using suitable agronomy packages, namely the oligochitosan and liquid biofertiliser.

“Among the trial cultivation areas are Parit 9, Tanjung Karang in Selangor, Chenderong Balai in Perak and Pendang in Kedah,” he said in reply to Datuk Nawawi Ahmad (BN-Langkawi) at the Dewan Rakyat sitting, here, yesterday.

Nawawi wanted to know on new research to produce hybrid or mutant strains which can help padi farmers generate income despite uncertain weather conditions.

Abu Bakar said trial cultivation of the new strains of padi seeds also showed reduced production cost by five to 10 per cent and increase in yields by 55 per cent. — Bernama