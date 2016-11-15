Man pleads not guilty to criminal intimidation charge

MIRI: The Magistrate’s Court here has fixed this Nov 24 for further mention of a criminal intimidation case involving a local man, said to have occurred near here on Nov 1.

Abdul Dino Sebri, 33, of Kampung Sungai Dalam, Mile 6 of Miri-Bintulu Road is facing a charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code which carries a jail sentence of seven years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

It is reported that he committed the offence on one Aisah Abdullah @ Mesa’ah Arih, aged 64, at 10am on Nov 1 at Kampung Sungai Dalam.

At the proceeding yesterday, Abdul Dino pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was later released on bail of RM3,000 in two local sureties, pending further mention of the case.