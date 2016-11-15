Man suspected of committing statutory rape

SIBU: A 32-year-old man was arrested yesterday in connection with a rape case of a 15-year-old girl here.

The girl’s parents lodged a police report at 2am yesterday after they found a letter, believed to have been written by the man, at their home near Mile 7 of Oya Road here recently.

In the letter, the writer asked whether the girl had had her period over the past several months.

When confronted, the girl refused to respond to the matter. Repeated questioning later also failed to obtain any verification as to whether the girl and the man had any sexual relationship.

Currently, the arrested man is undergoing remand for seven days, pending further probe into the case.

In a separate case, police arrested a 56-year-old man on Sunday on suspicion that he might have molested his eight-year-old granddaughter at Lanang Road here.

The girl’s parents had lodged a police report against the senior citizen, who is currently under a four-day remand pending police investigation.

Meanwhile, a man in his 70s lost his gold necklace worth RM7,000 to snatch thieves at Huo Ping Road here around 9am on Sunday.

The elderly man was opening the front gate of his house after having returned from town when two men on a motorcycle pulled up and snatched his necklace.

A police report on the incident had been lodged.