MBKS: RM40 mln needed for proposed flood mitigation project

KUCHING: Some RM40 million will be required for a proposed flood mitigation project at four flash flood-prone areas within the jurisdiction of Kuching South City Council (MBKS).

The four areas are Jalan Durian Burung, Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho, Batu Lintang and Kampung Tabuan Dayak.

According to MBKS city secretary Vincent Ang, most of the major drains at these areas need to be upgraded in addressing flash floods.

“The EPU (Economic Planning Unit), the DID (Drainage and Irrigation Department) and MBKS have already visited these sites. When it comes to flood mitigation, it will involve most of the major drains.

“Around RM40 million to RM50 million will be needed to implement such flood mitigation project. I hope that the DID would get the fund,” he said when met by reporters at the Mayor’s Office in MBKS yesterday.

Meanwhile, Kuching South mayor Datuk James Chan said it was not fair for Pending assemblyman Violet Yong to point finger at the council whenever the contractor damaged the underground cable during digging works.

Last Thursday, Yong blamed MBKS for not supervising the drainage upgrading project along Jalan Utama – a negligence that she claimed as having led to the cable damage.

Such damage resulted in a temporary breakdown of telephone service at the area and those nearby. On this, Chan said there was no way MBKS could dispatch a supervisor to monitor any development project at all times.

Ang, who noted that Yong also accused MBKS of not showing the as-built drawings to the contractor, said the project implementor did submit may leave application to the council before approval.

According to him, the may leave application included the drawings, notifying the council where the contractor would lay the pipes or cables.

“Once we approve it, the contractor will lay the pipes or cables.

“However, we do not supervise them as supervision should be the responsibility of the utility company.”

Ang added that utility companies were supposed to lay their pipes or cables at a certain depth and also to make sure that they were protected.

“When we don’t repair, they ask why the council does not repair. When we do repair, they ask why the council does not supervise.”

Asked on the project along Jalan Utama, Ang said it was scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

On another matter, he said the mayor had also directed MBKS to clear earth drains outside of the council’s jurisdiction in view of the rainy season.

“The people of some ‘kampungs’ (villages) that are not under MBKS, have requested us to clear the earth drains and despite this not being a responsibility of the MBKS, we still help to clear the drains.”