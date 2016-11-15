Miri police round up three shop break-in suspects, thanks to public tip-off

The suspects being brought to the CPS after they were arrested. ASP Nagulan Maniam (right), the officer-in-charge of Miri central police station, and his officer holding the seized items.

MIRI: Police here believe they have solved three cases of shop break-ins in this city with the arrest of three suspects yesterday morning.

City police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat said the suspects aged 19, 28 and 35 were nabbed by a taskforce team from Miri central police station (CPS) led by Insp Chalart Cinda.

“Acting on tip-offs from the public on the suspects’ whereabouts, our taskforce team immediately sprang into action and ambushed a roadside hut at Marina Bay,” said Khoo.

During the 3.45am raid, the team discovered various stolen items estimated to be valued at RM4,000.

Among the items were two units of notepad, a face mask, two bottles of liquor, a television set, three remote controls, one unit CCTV decoder, 25 cans of evaporated milk, a 1kg Milo packet, a 2.5kg pack of ‘Teh Tarik’ and five 1kg packets of sugar.

The case is investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code.