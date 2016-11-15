Miri Rhinos, Angel Warriors triumph in Baram rugby Cup

MIRI: Miri Rhinos emerged champion in the 29th Cash Sweep Baram Cup for the Tan Sri Datuk Peter Chin Fah Kui Challenge Trophy held at Miri Stadium on Sunday.

Rhino, the Miri Division Rugby Association men’s team, defeated Kuching Rubgy Football Club (KRFC) 12-10. Sibu Division Rugby Association came up as plate winner in second place in the field of nine teams.

In the women’s tourney of three teams , SOWRC Angel Warriors from Sabah grabbed the title and trophy, while Miri Letto Rhinos ended second in the two-day tournament.

Miri Division Rugby Union (MDRU) president Antonio Kahti Galis was jubilant over the victory and commended the organisers for holding the biennial tournament on a unique format of 15-a-side played for only 20 minutes. It was held under the able stewardship of organising chairman Landale Cranfield and MDRU secretary Sylvia Alexander Lian.

Antonio, who is Miri Resident, thanked all teams, especially from outside Miri, and “not forgetting the sponsors and government departments and NGOs for assisting to ensure success,” he acknowledged. The tournament was the first of its kind featuring the women’s 15-a-side game.