Mirian is ‘Man of Steel Borneo’

Firdaus (right) celebrates his win with Musclemania Universe 2015 Men’s Physique champion Terrence Teo, who was the guest poser at the Kota Kinabalu event. Jesley is all smiles during his pose routine. Jauneh in action during the solo segment of the bodybuilding category.

KOTA KINABALU: Muhammad Firdaus Ahmad, as the sole finalist from Sarawak making it to the finals on Sunday, topped the above-170cm category to become the first winner of the inaugural ‘Men of Steel @ Borneo 2016’ bodybuilding and physique championships at Ming Garden Hotel here.

Firdaus of Miri pocketed cash prize of RM1,200 with the winning trophy, followed by Sabahans, Konrad Jr Jomilon Mojuntin (RM600) and Abdul Jiad Ibrahim (RM300).

At respective fourth and fifth place were Ahmad Syakir Mohammad Jamil of KL and Awangku Muhammad Zulfadli Pengiran Hashim of Brunei.

Firdaus, 26, said he entered the parent ‘Men of Steel’ competition in Kuala Lumpur last year, but only managed to place top 10.

“So when I heard about the new Borneo series a few months ago, I psyched myself into really getting ready for the KK event. I’m thankful for this win, which signifies all the hard work that I put in over past several months,” said the athlete, whose three elder brothers are also into bodybuilding.

Overall, the Sabah contingent staged an excellent outing at Men of Steel @ Borneo 2016 by winning two out of three categories competed.

The bodybuilding category, in particular, hosted three Sabahans at the finals including the champion, Jauneh Leman.

The 45-year-old ex-serviceman said he was humbled by this victory, which was among the most significant he attained in 16 years of the sport.

“I may have entered ‘senior’ age now but my enthusiasm in bodybuilding remains as strong as when I first competed,” the Kadazan from Kota Belud told The Borneo Post here after the prize presentation.

Team-mates Henro Lee and Riano Engah placed respective second and fourth in the category, while Brunei bodybuilders Hanaffy Mohd Henry and Mohd Amiryadi Tahir finished third and fifth respectively.

Jauneh, who is a former Mr Sabah welterweight champion, walked away with RM1,500 that night, while Lee and Hanaffy received RM1,000 and RM500, respectively.

Another Sabahan, Jesley Justin outshone four other finalists in the under-170cm category, earning himself the winning trophy and RM1,200.

Finishing behind were Mohammed Sofian Sahdali of Brunei (RM600) and Zaid Moheyer of KL (RM300).

The other Sabahan, Hiezry Aron Azman Imbayan finished fifth behind Syed Muhammad Al-Habshi Syed Taha of Kuala Lumpur.

The ‘Men of Steel @ Borneo 2016’ is a regional extension of the annual Men of Steel championships — the flagship bodybuilding and physique competition run under Scitec Nutrition Malaysia.

The Sunday event here was managed by Gazpro Welness Sdn Bhd, in liaison with Sabah Bodybuilding Association.

Gazpro Wellness CEO Lim Bak Kooi, Musclemania Universe 2015 Men’s Physique champion Terrence Teo and Miss Physique-Men of Steel 2014 winner Rykiel Cherie presented the prizes.