Mitsui Outlet Park set to become SEA’s biggest outlet

SEPANG: The Mitsui Outlet Park Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is on track to become the Southeast Asia’s biggest outlet mall by 2021 with the phase two expansion now underway.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) chairman Tan Sri Wan Abdul Aziz Wan Abdullah said the expansion, which was expected to be completed in 2018, would see the mall being enlarged to 190 shops from 130 at present.

“Phase two will introduce more premium brands with increased offerings of luxury international and local brands in fashion, cosmetics, sports and accessories with the diversification into entertainment and amusement, as well as inclusion of service-based tenants,” he said during the phase two ground-breaking ceremony at the Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA yesterday.

Wan Abdul Aziz said phase two would introduce a new ambient experience with Sky Walk and River Walk themes. The Sky Walk will have the ceilings simulated with clouds, while the River Walk resembles a creek, entertaining shoppers with refreshing interior embellishments.

He said the new phase would be built adjacent to the current Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA and would include additional 500 car park bays to complement the existing 2,100 lots.

Meanwhile, Mitsui Fudosan managing officer Osamu Obayashi said in the phase two development, beauty-related and entertainment businesses would enhance and broaden brand and product variation of the outlet

mall.

Phase one of the Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA, which was launched in July last year, comprises 128 brand outlets and caters to 49 million annual users of KLIA and nine million people within 100 km of the park.

The Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA is an important part of the KLIA Aeropolis Masterplan, a vision to transform the KLIA into a diversified airport city.

It provides significant business, tourism and employment opportunities with offerings that include cargo and logistics hub, shopping and theme park, as well as world-class venues for meetings, conventions and exhibitions.

The investment for the three phases of the Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA is estimated at RM335 million. — Bernama