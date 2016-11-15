Nation 

MOE probes allegation of ‘sale of SPM examination papers’

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is investigating allegation of the ‘sale of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination papers’ by a syndicate.

“The ministry is investigating the allegation and will not compromise with the parties involved. Action will be taken and they will be prosecuted by the authorities,” it said in a brief statement yesterday.

The MOE is taking a serious view of the allegation contained in a news report by the China Press newspaper on Sunday.

On Nov 9, the MOE denied the allegation of leakage of History Paper 1 and 2 as spread via the social media. It said an investigation conducted by the Malaysian Examinations Board found no leakages and the candidates need not resit for the two papers. — Bernama

