Motorcyclist dies, three seriously hurt after two motorcycles collided

KUCHING: A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed, while three others sustained serious injuries when the motorcycles they were on collided at Jalan Matang/Malihah near here at about 12.30am yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Mohd Tarmizi Bujang from Kampung Semerah Padi. He died on the spot.

His pillion rider, a 15-year-old boy from Kampung Semariang, and both motorcyclist and pillion rider from the other machine all suffered serious injuries.

It is believed that Mohd Tarmizi was heading towards Taman Malihah from Matang bazaar when the accident occured as he was about to turn into a junction. The other motorcycle was travelling in the opposite direction.

All the injured were taken to Sarawak General Hospital, while Mohd Tarmizi’s remains were sent to the hospital morgue.

State Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department deputy head DSP Alexson Naga said the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.