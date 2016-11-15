Latest News Nation 

M’sian cosmetics millionairess to file representation

IPOH, 15 Nov -- Jutawan kosmetik Datuk Seri Dr Hasmiza Othman (dua, kanan) atau lebih dikenali sebagai Dr Vida hadir di Mahkamah Sesyen Ipoh hari ini untuk sebutan semula kes berhubung 32 pertuduhan kesalahan berkaitan Akta Cukai Barang dan Perkhidmatan (GST) 2014. Hasmiza, 45, dituduh dengan 16 pertuduhan gagal mengemukakan penyata GST daripada tempoh 1 April 2015 hingga 31 Julai lalu mengikut Seksyen 41 (6) akta berkenaan dan 16 pertuduhan lagi kerana gagal membayar cukai GST bernilai RM4.2 juta dalam tempoh sama mengikut Seksyen 41 (7) akta sama. -- fotoBERNAMA (2016) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA

Datuk Seri Dr Hasmiza Othman (second right), or Dr Vida as she is known to her clients, arrives at the Ipoh Sessions Court. Bernama Photo

IPOH: Cosmetics millionairess Datuk Seri Dr Hasmiza Othman, 45, or Datuk Seri Vida as she is known by her clients will file a representation to the prosecution to review the 32 charges against her under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act 2014.

Judge Murtazadi Amran today granted the application by the defence to prepare the accused’s representation when the case was brought for mention at the Ipoh Sessions Court here.

The court set Dec 15 for re-mention.

Earlier, after the accused maintained her plea of not guilty, deputy public prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran told the court that the prosecution was ready to conduct the trial.

The accused was represented by counsel Khairilazwar Khalil and Syed Ahmad Syed Abas.

On Oct 13, the owner and founder of Vida Beauty Sdn Bhd claimed trial to 16 counts of failing to submit her GST statements and 16 counts of failing to pay GST amounting to RM4.2 million between April 2015 and July 2016.

She allegedly committed the offences at the Royal Malaysian Customs, GST Division office at Wisma Kastam in Jalan Tun Razak here.

The first 16 charges are framed under Section 41(7) of the GST Act 2014, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or three years imprisonment, or both, on conviction.

The next 16 charges are framed under Section 41(6) of the GST Act 2014, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or three years imprisonment, or both, on conviction.

The court set RM1.76 million as bail for all the charges and impounded the accused’s passport pending disposal of the case. – Bernama

