M’sian cosmetics millionairess to file representation

IPOH: Cosmetics millionairess Datuk Seri Dr Hasmiza Othman, 45, or Datuk Seri Vida as she is known by her clients will file a representation to the prosecution to review the 32 charges against her under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act 2014.

Judge Murtazadi Amran today granted the application by the defence to prepare the accused’s representation when the case was brought for mention at the Ipoh Sessions Court here.

The court set Dec 15 for re-mention.

Earlier, after the accused maintained her plea of not guilty, deputy public prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran told the court that the prosecution was ready to conduct the trial.

The accused was represented by counsel Khairilazwar Khalil and Syed Ahmad Syed Abas.

On Oct 13, the owner and founder of Vida Beauty Sdn Bhd claimed trial to 16 counts of failing to submit her GST statements and 16 counts of failing to pay GST amounting to RM4.2 million between April 2015 and July 2016.

She allegedly committed the offences at the Royal Malaysian Customs, GST Division office at Wisma Kastam in Jalan Tun Razak here.

The first 16 charges are framed under Section 41(7) of the GST Act 2014, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or three years imprisonment, or both, on conviction.

The next 16 charges are framed under Section 41(6) of the GST Act 2014, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or three years imprisonment, or both, on conviction.

The court set RM1.76 million as bail for all the charges and impounded the accused’s passport pending disposal of the case. – Bernama