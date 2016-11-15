‘Oscars’ night for local real estate industry on Nov 17

FIABCI-Malaysia International Real Estate Federation Committee chairman Yeow Thit Sang (seventh from left) shares the glorious moment with the award recipients of FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards 2016 in Panama. The Malaysia Property Award 2016 will be held on Nov 17 at One World Hotel in Selangor.

KUCHING: The much anticipated Malaysia Property Award 2016 (MPA), which marks excellent practices in the country’s real estate industry, will be held at One World Hotel in Selangor this Nov 17.

Touted as the Oscars of the local real estate industry, the winners of MPA look set to rival the calibre of their international counterpart.

Historically, Malaysian projects that won awards in the past earned themselves automatic entry into the Federation Internationale des Administrateurs de Bien-Conselis Immobiliers (FIABCI) World Prix d’Excellence Awards and compete against international developers of high repute.

This year’s MPA winners will get a shot to make the country proud at the FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards 2017 in Andorra la Vella, Spain.

FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards, which is a calendar event by FIABCI International Real Estate Federation, plays a key role in championing excellence in the real estate industry. All the entries that make their way to the awards are recognised as the crème de la crème of the industry.

FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards has expanded its award categories from the original four to 14. The judging criteria have also been revised and refined to ensure all entries are strictly evaluated for their distinctions.

FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards receives top-notch entries from all over the world.

One of the prerequisites of earning an entry into FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards is the recognition from the local real estate industry in the first place, and MPA serves as the most befitting and distinguished platform to lift local industry players onto the global stage.

More significantly, Malaysia property developers have been prolific top winners at FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards in the past.

In the FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards 2015 that was judged by 65 internationally renowned industry experts, Malaysia emerged as the country with the most number of top honours—clinching six notable awards.

A year later at the FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards 2016 held in Maya in Panama, Malaysian developers impressed with yet another sterling resume, winning four golds and four silvers for their outstanding projects. The FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards 2016 was judged by 70 internationally renowned industry experts.

The Malaysian projects crowned the World Gold Winners are Dedaun Selangor by Dredging Berhad (Kuala Lumpur: Residential – Mid Rise Category), The Mansions by Perdana ParkCity Sdn Bhd (Kuala Lumpur: Residential – Low Rise Category), Batu Batu Resort by Batu Batu Resort Sdn Bhd (Johor: Resort Category), and SP Setia Corporate Headquarters by SP SETIA Berhad (Selangor: Sustainable Development Category).

Malaysian projects announced as the World Silver Winners are WOLO Bukit Bintang by Wonderful Vantage Sdn bhd (Kuala Lumpur: Hotel Category), Senibong Cove by Front Concept Sdn Bhd (Johor: Master Plan Category), Menara Shell by Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (Kuala Lumpur: Office Category), and 28 Mont’Kiara by UEM Sunrise Berhad (Kuala Lumpur: Residential – High Rise Category).

The organising committee of MPA is optimistic that Malaysian winners will once again shine at the Oscars of the real estate industry on the global stage.

This year’s MPA is organised by FIABCI-Malaysia International Real Estate Federation and sponsored by Maybank with Oriental Daily News as the official Chinese media.