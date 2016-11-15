Over 48,000 Muslim divorces from January-July this year

A total of 48,077 divorce cases involving Muslim couples were recorded from January to July 10 this year.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun said three states recorded the highest cases, namely Selangor (7,731), Sabah (6,638) and Johor (4,700).

“Studies show that most first-marriages which ended in divorce or separation happened during the first five years,” she said.

“Among the causes which have been identified are lack of understanding (56.2 per cent), irresponsible husbands

(15.2 per cent) and unfaithful wives (11.8 per cent),” she said in reply to a question from Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PAS-Rantau Panjang) at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Siti Zailah had asked for the latest statistics on divorce in the country from 2014 to 2016 according to state and race, as well as what steps the ministry was taking to resolve the issue.

Azizah said the ministry had taken various steps to strengthen the marriage institution, including providing family counselling services which were monitored by the counselling unit of the National Population and Family Development Board of each state.

She said the counselling units had 17 counsellors and 61 accredited panel counsellors.

She added that the ministry will also improve the present marriage courses, taking into consideration the social media aspects which could cause a crisis in a marriage, leading to divorce. — Bernama