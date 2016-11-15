PBS members told to put aside personal interest

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) members should work hard, put aside their personal interest and maintain good ties, unity and close cooperation among themselves and with Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties in order to sustain the PBS struggles and ensures the party remains intact for time to come.

PBS Wanita chief Datuk Anita Baranting said certain parties would be raising many issues to topple the government of the day in view of the next general election which is likely to be held any time next year.

As such, she reminded that it was the responsibility of all PBS members to work hard, set aside their personal interest and foster close rapport, unity and cooperation among the party leaders and members, as well as with BN component parties.

Anita, who is also the Assistant Community Development and Consumer Affairs Minister, said this in her policy speech during the joint opening ceremony of PBS Youth and Wanita convention here yesterday. The event was officiated by PBS deputy president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Ongkili.

She recalled the downfall of PBS in 1994, which should not have happened if PBS fighters had been truly sincere, respectful and love the party leaders rather than being selfish.

“We are grateful that PBS has returned to govern the Sabah state government under the BN coalition.

“The return of PBS to the BN fold was the result of the wisdom, sincerity and consistent struggle of our party leaders led by Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan and deputy president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Ongkili.

“That is the reason PBS remains relevant to the rakyat since its inception in 1985.”

On another note, Anita said PBS Wanita members take up the role to create interracial unity and cooperation in order to boost the people’s support towards the party’s political struggles through social and community activities.

She thanked the 41 Perwani associations, comprising PBS Wanita leaders of respective divisions, for implementing various community activities with the allocations approved to get closer to the people on the ground.

She added that the Wanita presented award for the most active divisional Wanita movement.

“The Wanita exco is also giving incentives to active zones which have implemented activities that were beneficial to party members in the respective zones.”