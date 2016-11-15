Pelagus rep sets up education fund for constituents

KAPIT: Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang announced on Sunday the setup of an education fund for his constituents, as promised by him during the state election this year.

Apart from bright students, parents-teachers associations (PTAs) in Pelagus can apply through the ‘N61 Pelagus State Constituency Education Fund’ for money to run education-related activities.

Nyabong believed giving study incentives and organising educational activities would motivate parents to give greater attention to their children’s education.

“We all know that education is the stepping stone to success in life,” he said when officiating at SK Lepong Baleh’s PTA fund-raising dinner that was attended by about 300 parents and teachers.

Nyabong said he would allocate RM100,000 for the education fund each year. Those pursuing degree courses would be given cash assistance of RM1,000 each, while those doing diploma courses would get RM500 each.

He appealed to all PTAs in his constituency to work closely with him to ensure that all children in Pelagus would get good education.

“My objective is to produce many straight A scorers in my ‘kawasan’ (constituency),” he said, thanking teachers for their commitment.

At the gathering, Nyabong announced a grant of RM45,000 for SK Lepong Baleh to roof the walkway from the classroom block to its multi-purpose hall.

He also announced an allocation of RM10,000 for the school on behalf of Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, who is also Kapit MP.

SK Lepong Baleh headmaster Malang Biat, its PTA chairman Akun Ugas, political secretary to the chief minister Nicholas Kudi Jantai, Kapit Education deputy officer Sham Rawi, Kapit Youth and Sports officer Jack Janda, and Nyabong’s administrative officer Wellace Kilat were present at the ceremony.