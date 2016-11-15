Police reiterate warning against Bersih 5, Red Shirts

KUALA LUMPUR: Police today reiterated the warning of stern action against Bersih 5 and Red Shirts organisers if they continue with their planned gathering here this Saturday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar also reminded organisers of the proposed gathering to not blame the police for discharging their responsibility in maintaining peace and order.

“I want to reiterate that all parties should abide by the law, do not be angry at us (police) if we are to take action against them for violating the law, regardless if they are yellow, green, red,” he told reporters after opening the Seventh ASEAN National Police Training Cooperation Meeting (APTCM) here today.

He said the problem now was that none of the organisers had given notice to the police on the proposed gathering.

“The yellow group says it want to gather near Dataran Merdeka, Red group says it will do the same. When they do not give notice, it is difficult for us to make preparations.

“We will use whatever to avoid any untoward incidents and whatever that we resort to, it will be in accordance with existing laws,” he added.

In another development, Khalid said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) would work closely with ASEANAPOL and the International Police (Interpol) in addressing cyber crime in the country, as well as in the world.

“We are working closely, and with the presence of the Interpol Global Complex for innovation (IGCI) and Interpol in Singapore, it facilitates the networking between ASEANAPOL and Interpol, as well as Africapol, Europol and others,” he added.

Referring to the recent Interpol meeting in Bali, he said cyber crime was also discussed.

Earlier in his speech, Khalid said about 556 million people had fallen victims to cyber crime with losses involving US$110 billion a year. – Bernama