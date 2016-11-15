Latest News Sarawak 

Public tip-offs lead to seizure of illegal timber

Part of the 185 logs seized in the first raid. Photo courtesy of SFC

KUCHING: Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) has successfully pulled off two enforcement operations involving illegal, unmarked logs in Sibu thanks to tip-offs from the public.

According to a media statement, SFC’s enforcement officers had recently seized more than 200 logs in the raids.

“In the first case, enforcement officers based at SFC’s One-Stop Compliance Centre (OSCC) at Jalan Oya were dispatched to a location at Lebaan, Batang Lassa.

“In the subsequent raid, 185 logs comprising ‘Mixed Light Hardwood’ species of various sizes were detained. The total volume of the logs was estimated to be about 120 cubic metres. No suspect was detained as the perpetrators had fled with their machinery,” said the statement.

“In a separate case near Kapit on the same day, SFC’s enforcement teams from OSCCs Mabong and Balleh foiled an attempt to smuggle 20 logs of various sizes and species that had been tied into a raft at Sungai Mela, Batang Rajang.

“This was thanks to another public tip-off.”

The raft carrying the unmarked logs was unmanned and believed to be illegal.

Both cases have been reported to the nearest police station and would be handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation and disposal.

