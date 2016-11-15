Public told to be vigilant as king tide could be highest this year

Graduates wait patiently at the graduation ceremony to receive their scrolls. Sisters Nyok Ping (wheelchair bound) and Nyok Hua are all smiles after reaping the fruit of their hard work.

SIBU: The king tide over the next few days is expected to be one of the highest, if not the highest this year, according to the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) here Its divisional engineer Ting Sing Kwong advised people staying in low-lying areas to be vigilant.

“As of now, the water level in Rajang River is still normal. Nevertheless, those staying in low-lying areas and near river banks are advised not to let their guard down.

“The possibility of flooding is high if incessant rain coincides with the high tide,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has said the Nov 14 Supermoon phenomenon will have an effect on river and sea water level but people should not be alarmed if the weather was fine.

However, he cautioned that some flooding might occur should there be a king tide coupled with heavy rain and strong winds during the Supermoon.

A Supermoon happens when the full moon is at its closest to the Earth, which causes the moon to appear brighter and larger.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) was reported as saying that yesterday’s Supermoon marks the closest the moon has been to Earth since 68 years ago.

The next Supermoon (not the nearest) will occur 18 years from now.