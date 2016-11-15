Pulse quickens for drag circuit in state

Two competing cars with identical colours and model are seen getting ready to race in one of the nine categories contested during the Zer082wo DragWar held at Demak Laut Industrial Park on Nov 11-12. Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) deputy chairman Dato Ahmad Ibrahim (centre, holding flag) flagging off one of the races during the Zer082wo DragWar held at Demak Laut Industrial Park last weekend.

KUCHING: The inaugural Zer082wo DragWar which attracted a roar of 20,000 people at Demak Laut Industrial Park last weekend will be organised again on a larger scale next year.

Jointly organised by two motorsports clubs Staytuned and Zer082wo, the drag cars and motorcycles race competition held from Nov 11-12 drew participants not only from all over the country (including Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia) but neighbouring country Brunei as well.

According to Staytuned Motorsports Club secretary Jeffery Liew who spoke to The Borneo Post yesterday, organisers are planning not only for a bigger event, but to hold it in a series (of legs) next year starting from Bintulu followed by Miri and finally in Kuching.

“We were encouraged by the support and feedback from this event, which was why we decided to organise the event in other major towns and cities in the state apart from Kuching. We really want to foster ties with all drag and other motorsports enthusiasts everywhere,” he added.

During the event, a total of eight drag bike and car categories were contested.

Winners of each drag bike categories are: Mohd Edham Arzmi (Class A – 2T <150CC Street), Mohd Amini Sanjay Mohd Khata (Class B – 2T <110CC Pro Street), Noriman Aini (Class C – 4T <110CC Pro Street), Alif Riandra Dul Yasman (Class D – RXZ/ Panther/ KIPS/ RR Pro Street, Class F – 4T <150CC Pro Drag and Class H – King Pro Drag 2T/ 4T) and Tengku Azwa Tengku Aziz (Class E – Y125Z Pro Street and Class G – 2T <150CC Pro Drag).

In the car event, the winners of each category are: Jack Tan Hong Kiang (Class A – 2WD/ 4WD Pro Drag and Class F – 2WD/ 4WD Pro Street Turbo/ NA), Muhammad Nur Firdaus Ismail (Class – B VTEC Pro Drag), Alexander John (Class D – KCAR <1.3CC Pro Drag), Tan Yong Siang (Class E – 2WD Pro Drag), Hamzah Hanafiah (Class G – Diesel Pro Street), Goh Wee Chiang (Class H – 2WD Turbo Pro Stree), Ahmad Firdaus Azman (Class I – VTEC Pro Street) and Johny Teo Kheng Guan (Class J NA<2.0CC/ B16A Pro Street.

Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) deputy chairman Dato Ahmad Ibrahim was also present at the Demak Laut Industrial Park on Saturday (Nov 12) to flag off a few races during the event. Speaking to the organisers, he said the case has strengthened for the state government to reconsider previous request from motorsports bodies, associations and clubs for a proper circuit and dragway.

“Motorsports in Sarawak is very much behind in terms of infrastructure and development when compared to Peninsular Malaysia, which has many international circuits while Sarawak has yet to have one,” he said, noting the pulse has quickened for Sarawak to have proper racing infrastructure.