Rafizi cannot contest in GE14 pending disposal of appeal

KUALA LUMPUR: Convicted Pandan MP Mohd Rafizi Ramli cannot contest in the 14th general election (GE14) should parliament be dissolved in the near future while his appeal is still pending.

“Because in law, a person who has been convicted and imposed a fine of RM2,000 or a jail term of more than one year cannot be a candidate,” his lawyer Gobind Singh Deo told reporters when met after the court ruling yesterday.

Nevertheless, he said, Mohd Rafizi’s position as a member of parliament had been maintained and he could attend Dewan Rakyat proceedings until then.

As the case began at the Sessions Court, it would only end at the Appellate Court, he said. — Bernama