Rahman Dahlan: Rafizi only has himself to blame for breaking the law

Rafizi (left) leaving the high court after sentencing. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR: Pandan member of Parliament, Mohd Rafizi Ramli only has himself to blame for his conviction under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

He said Rafizi tried a cheap stunt for personal political gain but he knowingly committed a serious crime in doing so, therefore, it was right that he paid the price.

“Rafizi has made a career out of slandering opponents without conducting due diligence and in total disregard for the law of the land. This time he deliberately and knowingly broke the law.

“The police investigated and the public prosecutor agreed there was a case. Rafizi has been tried and found guilty, which was his aim all along. He wanted to be jailed so that he could present himself as a political martyr,” he said in a statement, here, yesterday.

Abdul Rahman who is also Barisan Nasional Strategic Communications director, said Rafizi was warned repeatedly that he would be breaking the OSA if he disclosed any of that report but he chose to go ahead anyway.

Abdul Rahman said: “No country can operate with people deliberately breaking the law and being allowed to get away with it. Does Rafizi think that he is above the law? That the law applies to his constituents but not to him?”.

The PKR vice-president was found guilty of unauthorised possession of page 98 of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) Audit Report, which is an offence under the OSA 1972.

He committed the offence at the lobby of Parliament building in Jalan Parlimen, here, at 3pm on March 24, under Section 8(1)(c)(iii) of the OSA 1972, which carries a maximum jail term of seven years.

Mohd Rafizi, 39, who is PKR secretary-general, was also found guilty of exposing the contents of the report at a media conference, at the same place and time on March 28, under Section 8(1)(c)(iv) of the same Act which carries a jail term of up to seven years. — Bernama