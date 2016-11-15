Schoolgirls score top marks in Science and Maths competition

SIBU: Nina Azwina Kimri from SMK Kabong and Aisyamimi Afifah Apendi from SMKA Saratok topped the Science and Mathematics categories respectively to receive gold certificates in the state-level Science and Mathematics Olympiad Competition (Sibu zone) yesterday.

Other gold certificate winners in the Science category were Nor Vanieda Ishak of SMK Rosli Dhoby (second), Muhammad Helmy Faizul Zainal of SMKA Saratok (third) and Rafiq Aniq Sudin of SMK Three Rivers, Mukah (fourth).

The other gold certificate winners in the Mathematics category were Nurul Azreen Ali of SMK Kampung Nangka (second), Mohammad Haikal Kushairi of SMKA Sibu (third) and Fikri Haikal Ahad of SMK Three Rivers, Mukah (fourth).

The competition was organised by Gagasan Pendidikan Melayu Malaysia (Gagasan).

Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapaee officiated at the prize-giving ceremony at Lakis (Sibu Muslim Welfare Trust Board) hall here.

In the Science category (silver), the winners were Muhammad Harris Mohd Idris and Dayang Nur Ain Abang Suliman (both from SMKA Sibu), Muhammad Haris (SMK Sibu Jaya) and Muhmmad Shah Izham Mohd Hanafi (SMK Kampung Nangka).

The bronze certificate winners were Fatinisna Farhana Sili and Nurul Athirah Jaini @ Jaidi (SMKA Saratok), Izyan Uzma Shamsu (SMK Three Rivers, Mukah) and Nurfitri Farahhanie Yusuf (SMK Igan).

The silver certificate winners in the Mathematics category were Muhammad Amiruddin Muhd Shah (SMK Kubang), Abdul Muhaimin Ali Hassan (SMKA Sibu), Eva Shazleena Ahmad (SMKA Igan Muyan) and Khairun Imran Daud (SMKA Saratok).

Nur Syuhada Fadilah (SMK Rosli Dhoby), Zurida Drahman (SMK St Elizabeth), Mohd Aidil Sukarno (SMKA Igan Muyan) and Mohd Fadzman Kennedy @ Junaidi (SMK Rosli Dhoby) won bronze certificates.

Meanwhile, Dr Annuar, who is also Gagasan Sarawak chairman, said a total of 233 students took part in the competition which was divided into Kuching, Sibu and Miri zones.

The competition was held simultaneously in Sibu and Miri, whereas the one for Kuching will be held today (Nov 15), added the Nangka assemblyman.

Competition committee chairman Prof Dr Muhd Zu Azhan Yahya said champions would get RM500 while second and third place winners will receive RM400 and RM300 respectively.

He said the contestants with the highest score would be selected to represent Sarawak at the national-level competition in February next year, adding that three contestants would be selected from each category.