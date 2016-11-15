See Hua holds ‘Christmas Cartoon Wonderland’

MIRI: See Hua Marketing Sdn Bhd (SHM) Miri branch in collaboration with Naja Enterprise will bring another session of animated cartoon and movie mascot theme park called ‘Christmas Cartoon Wonderland’ at the first floor of Permaisuri Imperial City Mall here on Dec 3 (Saturday) from 12 noon till 8pm.

Held in connection with the forthcoming Christmas celebration, it will feature animated characters from the Toy Story series like classic cowboy ‘Sheriff Woody,’ spaceman ‘Buzz Lightyear’ as well as others from other animated films like ‘Olaf’ (from the 2013 animated film Frozen).

In addition, the cute teddy bear Bear Larso, and Santa Claus will also be making their special appearances.

The event is part of the upcoming four-day Miri Trade Fair 12 (Mitraf 12) which will be held from Dec 1 to 4 at The Imperial Mall and Permaisuri Imperial City Mall.

The admission fee is RM5 per entry; for the first 500 visitors, each person will receive a free Christmas cap. There will also be special hourly shows.