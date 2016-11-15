Six foreigners among 22 gamblers collared in statewide Ops Dadu

KUCHING: Six foreign men were among 22 gamblers detained by the police during 12 raids against illegal character lottery, online gambling and cock-fighting conducted statewide under Ops Dadu from Nov 7 to 13.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said a total of RM4,716 cash were seized from the suspects, aged 17 to 48, during the operation.

He said 18 of them were men while the rest, women.

Two raids were conducted by state CID officers, three in Miri, two in Kuching and one each in Sibu, Padawan, Bintulu, Limbang and Sarikei.

Dev said that nine raids were related to illegal character lottery, two raids related to online gambling and one raid at a cock-fighting pit.

‘Nine illegal character lottery raids resulted in the arrest of 10 individuals actively engaged in promoting this illegal activity. Various exhibits such as portable printers, mobile phones, calculators, betting ledgers, slips and cash amounting to RM3,905 were seized,’ he said.

On the two raids on online gambling, he said; “The raids conducted in Padawan and Bintulu resulted in the arrest of seven individuals and the seizure of 10 computers and fish machines that had been converted for gambling.”

He disclosed that in the raid conducted in Sibu, five individuals believed to be involved in the cock-fighting activity were arrested.