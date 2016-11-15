Spokesperson denies students spent time at Damai Puri Resort

KUCHING: A group of students who took part in recreational activities near Damai Beach here last Sunday did not spend time at Damai Puri Resort in Santubong.

A spokesperson of Damai Puri Resort said the students entered via Camp Permai Rainforest Resort.

“The 65 students entered and exited via Camp Permai, and not Damai Puri,” she said when contacted yesterday.

The Borneo Post then spoke to a spokesperson for Camp Permai Rainforest Resort, who confirmed that the group of students was on a day trip at the beach and entered via Camp Permai.

“They paid the entrance fee for the day trip.”

However, the spokesperson was clueless about the total number of students signed up for the day trip and from which school they came from.

“Yesterday was quite hectic with lots of groups and day trippers. I’m not sure about how many students – I only know that they’re from a school.”

During the day trip, one of the students, a 19-year-old boy, was reported to have gone missing after accidentally falling into the sea when playing with two friends.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department, the victim was one of the 46 students participating in recreational activities.

The department added that the students were accompanied by three teachers from Madrasah Darul Ulung Al-Fatah, Jalan Depo here.