Stay vigilant, Najib advises Malaysians in New Zealand

Landslides block State Highway One near Kaikoura on the upper east coast of New Zealand’s South Island following an earthquake on Sunday. — Reuters photo

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak on Sunday advised Malaysians who are in New Zealand to remain vigilant and immediately contact the High Commission of Malaysia in Wellington if they were affected by the earthquake in Christchurch.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook account, Najib said the Foreign Ministry would continue to monitor the situation closely despite no reports of Malaysian casualties so far.

“Warnings for tsunami have been issued but so far there have been no reports of any Malaysian casualties. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to monitor the situation closely.

“Please remain vigilant and contact the High Commission of Malaysia in Wellington at +64-4-3852439 or +64210440188 if you need help or for further enquiries,” he said.

The prime minister also expressed his deepest condolences to New Zealanders, especially to the families of victims of the tragedy.

The Foreign Ministry said yesterday no Malaysians have been affected in Sunday’s earthquake.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the Malaysian High Commission in Wellington was monitoring closely the situation in the affected areas.

“As of now, no Malaysians are reported to be affected by the earthquake.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh also said all 1,200 Malaysian students studying in eight universities in Christchurch were safe. The Malaysian Education Department (Education Malaysia) and the Malaysian High Comission in Wellington had contacted all of them and found that none were hurt, he said.

“Education Malaysia in New Zealand has advised Malaysian students there to remain vigilant and follow advice issued by New Zealand’s Civil Defence Department,” he said in a statement here on Sunday.

A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck New Zealand’s South Island on Sunday, killing at least two people.

Following the temblor, New Zealand authorities had issued tsunami warnings and urged people living along the eastern coast to head inland or higher ground.

The South Island was hit by another magnitude 6.5 earthquake yesterday morning.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department said the temblor struck at 8.34am 151km northeast of Christchurch.

However, there was no tsunami threat, it said in statement. — Bernama