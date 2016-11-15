Temporary road closure at roundabout in Petrajaya

KUCHING: Part of the road at Datuk Temenggong Abang Kipali bin Abang Akip Roundabout in Petra Jaya will be closed from today (Nov 15) until Nov 17 between 9pm to 5am.

The Public Works Department (JKR) in a statement yesterday said this was to facilitate the installation of new water pipelines.

“Our contractors will be carrying out excavation works in stages during this period of which one and a half lanes of the road will be closed.

“During this period, please abide by the speed limit and safety signs. Any inconvenience is deeply regretted,” said the statement.