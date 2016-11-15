Third time the charm for Abg Ali

KUCHING: Abang Ali Sufian Abang Zainorin’s third entry in physique competition earned him the grand prize for the Under-170cm category of Mr Fit Belia Kuching 2016 here recently.

He beat seven other finalists to pocket the RM1,000 cash prize.

“This is a meaningful win for me, in that I’m quite new to this arena. My next goal would be to transition to bodybuilding – hopefully by next year,” said Abang Ali, 28, who hails from Sibu.

Placing respective second and third were Mohd Zarudin Kawi of Kota Samarahan dan Yosbika Hasan of Miri, who bagged RM700 and RM500 respectively.

The Above-170cm crown was claimed by crowd’s favourite, Abdul Ramzi Bujang of Kuching who walked away with RM1,000. Placing first runner-up was Abdul Rauf Abdul Razak of Kuching while at third place was Valdano Binson of Sri Aman, who received RM700 and RM500, respectively.

The competition, held as part of activities at the just-concluded state-level Youth Day 2016, gathered 18 contestants vying for the cash prizes offered in the two categories.

It was organised by the Youth, Sports and Solidarity Ministry (KBSS), in collaboration with Sarawak Bodybuilding Association (SBBA).

All prizes were presented the ministry’s permanent secretary Kameri Affandi and state Youth and Sports Department director Abdul Harris Ishak, who were accompanied on stage by KBSS assistant secretary Dzulkornain Masron and SBBA secretary Andy Ismail.