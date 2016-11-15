This is it: Sarawak’s first 4×4 Jamboree adventure

File photo of 4×4 vehicles expected to participate in the coming first Sarawak 4×4 Jamboree seen during a recent activity. Fliers for the First Sarawak 4×4 Jamboree to be held Dec 1-4.

KUCHING: The first Sarawak 4×4 Jamboree adventure to explore Padawan — could not have been better timed with the December holidays in the air, to exploit the trend of 4WD owners yearning to go off the beaten path — albeit, date for registration will be closing tomorrow (Nov 16).

The organisers, Sarawak 4×4 Travel and Adventure Club (Sakta), which made the announcement yesterday, said registration fee is RM700 per vehicle, which covers the driver and co-driver, and includes vehicle body decals. Fee for an extra passenger is RM400, with a maximum of three in each vehicle.

Spokesman Jack Jones said all participating vehicles will get tickets to the event’s closing dinner and eight t-shirts — sizes limited for late registration.

According to Sakta president Jirram Gima, December is the time when the year is drawing to a close, the time to close accounts and balance the books and for schoolchildren, it is the happiest time of the schooling year.

Next month (December) will thus mark the start of a new experience — this 4×4 Jamboree Adventure — that Sakta envisions could contend to become an annual feature on the state’s tourism calendar. The inaugural ride will challenge 4WD enthusiasts to traverse the most demanding terrains imaginable in their 4×4 vehicles over four days and three nights.

“It will be tough, we expect many challenges because of the difficult trails and the year-end wet season. We expect about 100 cars in this expedition to explore the less-travelled trails around Bau, Lundu and Matang,” added Jirram is also the organising chairman.

He warned it will be no Sunday drive in the park — vehicles must be in tip-top shape and outfitted with all extra equipment like mud tyres and winches. With the rising popularity of 4WDs on Sarawak roads, the growing trend is for drivers to exploit their vehicles’ versatility off the beaten path in search of adventure.

“There are already many clubs and informal groups who organise short trips in search of streams and waterfalls when there are long weekends … we want to offer them a chance to go further. For years, there have been big events like Sabah’s Borneo Safari, which several our members drive over to participate in regularly, but here, in Sarawak, we have not had anything comparable in scale,” said Jirram.

Thus, both Jirram and Jack commented that they want this Sarawak Jamboree to become the state’s premier 4×4 event, one which we will be proud of to invite our offroading friends from Sabah, Brunei, Kalimantan and even farther away, to come and take part in.

Meanwhile, organisers of the event are also calling for anyone who want to sponsor or donate to the event, to contact the organisers via Jirram (019-8885299), Jack (014-2080805), David Hiu (019-8878755), Alister Tingang (016-8629393), Whk Wong (016-8646468), Aeeb Haji Sobeng (013-8272782), Paul Si (019-2219244) or Meeks Mape (011-12033743).