Thumbs-up to proposal for revamp in interview process for teachers

Dayang Massiah Ahmad Fauzi

MIRI: Teachers here are supportive of the Ministry of Education’s plan to interview teachers according to the states they are from to reduce requests for transfer.

Primary school teacher Dayang Massiah Awang Junaidi opined that most teachers would eventually want to return to their hometowns to teach.

“Each year, I notice teachers from Peninsular Malaysia will apply to be transferred back to their hometowns, but it is not easy to get the approvals,” she said in an interview yesterday.

“These applicants merely want to be with their families, so when their applications are rejected, their stress levels would spike, especially for those who teach children with special needs. This is bad for them and their students.”

On Sunday, Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the proposal was still at the ministry level and that the present backlog of applications for teacher transfers across the country would take time to resolve.

From January last year to the middle of this year, Mahdzir said 14,000 teacher were approved for transfer throughout the country.

He said his office expected about 4,000 additional transfer applications by year-end.

Meanwhile, a teacher from Kedah who got married last March, said she had applied for transfer twice, but were unsuccessful.

“My husband is a teacher in Sabah. He applied for transfer to the peninsula, and it was approved,” she said.

“I really hope the ministry would implement its latest proposal soon. I am sure there are many teachers having the same problem as me.”

SMK Agama Miri headmaster Ahmad Fauzi Yaakob also agreed with the ministry’s proposal.

“Teachers should look at this issue from a different angle. For those whose applications are rejected, they should see it as an opportunity to gain more knowledge and experience from the schools they are now serving,” he said.