Two farmers killed and eight wounded by lightning

MARTAPURA, South Kalimantan: Two farmers in Belimbing Baru Village, Banjar, South Kalimantan, were killed and eight others injured afterstruck by lightning when cultivating paddy in the village, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Acting Head of Sungai Pinang Sub-district Anto Setiawan in Martapura, on Monday, confirmed the two farmers were killed by lightning on Sunday (13/11) at around 15:00 pm.

“It is true that two farmers named Anang Jafar (40) and Ahmad Juhari (20) were killed by lightning on Sunday afternoon. Both died at the scene,” he said.

He said eight other farmers in one group with the two victims during the incident, one of whom, Imar, was unconscious due to the strong lightning strike.

Reportedly, one other farmer injured in the leg after being struck in paddy fields of Sungai Timih, Belimbing Baru Village.

“We are still on the way to the village where the victims were hit by a lightning strike. The goal is to see the extent to which the condition of the victims, especially the survivors,” he said.

According to him, the information received, a lightning strike occurs when heavy rains expanse of rice fields being worked by group of farmers in the village.

“The possibility of processing the paddy field work was almost completed, so that they continue to work even though in heavy rain accompanied by lightning hit the region,” he said.

Head of the Banjar Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD)Noor Sunarto said it also received information about a group of farmers being struck by lightning.