Umno Youth branch chief refutes allegation of threatening PPBM leader

Ramli (right) showing the police report at the Malim police station in Melaka. — Bernama photo

MELAKA: Krubong Tengah Umno Youth branch has lodged a police report to refute allegation of threatening Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen, a Supreme Council member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

Its chief, Ramli Mat Sit said it was untrue that Umno youth members had threatened Mohd Rafiq at a political rally in Krubong, as posted on his Facebook account on Sunday.

“I lodged a (police) report because Mohd Rafiq has slandered Krubong Tengah Umno branch leaders and urge the police to investigate,” he told reporters after lodging the report at Malim police station yesterday.

Ramli also lodged another report to call on the police to revoke the rally permit for Nov 26 at Kampung Krubong Tengah to avoid any untoward incidents.

Mohd Rafiq alleged that leaders of an Umno branch threatened him not to attend a PPBM rally in Krubong and claimed that Umno members were involved in a fire which destyoyed a car while he was talking to some residents at a stall. — Bernama