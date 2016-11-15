Voluntary firemen vital for rural communities — Resident

SARIKEI: Voluntary fire brigades had been proven to be of great service to rural folk in time of emergencies, capable of saving lives and properties when given proper training and basic fire-fighting equipment.

Sarikei Resident Dr Anthony Valentine Laiseh described voluntary firemen as front-liners in responding to emergencies in rural areas as fire stations are located in town centres.

Anthony gave special mention to members of Lubuk Lemba Voluntary Fire Brigade based at Rumah Nyuka in Ulu Sarikei for the services they had rendered to the local community since their inception over a year ago.

He was told the voluntary firemen had responded promptly to a fire breakout that destroyed the main structure of nearby Rumah Gandum last July.

Despite their limited equipment they did what they could to contain the fire while waiting for the arrival of firemen from Sarikei.

Their effort managed to save three units out of the 24-unit longhouse from being razed. Thankfully, there were no casualties, he said.

Apart from responding to fire emergencies, the volunteers also assisted in road accidents and other search and rescue operations, he added.

Anthony, who officiated at the closing of a Community Development Programme organised by Sarikei District Council (SDC) at Rumah Nyuka recently, suggested that more voluntary fire brigades be set up in rural areas.

He commended SDC for taking an initiative to organise the programme to benefit the residents of Ulu Sarikei.

During the programme, the voluntary firemen participated in a ‘gotong-royong’ and demonstrated their fire-fighting skills.

Other agencies involved in the programme were Health Department, Civil Defence Department and Bomba Sarikei.

Among those present were deputy SDC chairman Awangku Ibrahim Hosain, who is also the organising chairman, Tuai Rumah Nyuka Itam, councillors, community leaders and senior government officers.