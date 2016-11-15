Sarawak 

Wong disburses RM817,500 in MRP grants to 81 bodies

Wong (seated centre) with some of the recipients of MRP funds.

Wong (seated centre) with some of the recipients of MRP funds.

SIBU: A total of 81 organisations here received minor rural project (MRP) grants totalling RM817,500 from Second Minister of Finance Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh yesterday.

The grants were distributed to associations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and clubs to enable them to carry out their yearly activities.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, said: “I have been receiving many requests from various organisations annually, but the fund is very limited.

“However, I will try to give out more later on. This is not the first and the last, there are more to come.”

He told reporters this after handing out the funds at his office in Wisma Sanyan here. He advised recipients of the grants to use the funds wisely for the benefit of their organisations.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of