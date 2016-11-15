Wong disburses RM817,500 in MRP grants to 81 bodies

SIBU: A total of 81 organisations here received minor rural project (MRP) grants totalling RM817,500 from Second Minister of Finance Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh yesterday.

The grants were distributed to associations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and clubs to enable them to carry out their yearly activities.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, said: “I have been receiving many requests from various organisations annually, but the fund is very limited.

“However, I will try to give out more later on. This is not the first and the last, there are more to come.”

He told reporters this after handing out the funds at his office in Wisma Sanyan here. He advised recipients of the grants to use the funds wisely for the benefit of their organisations.