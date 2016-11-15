Year-long honeymoon over for Malaysian fugitive in Indonesia

JAKARTA: The honeymoon is over for a Malaysian fugitive who was in hiding in Indonesia for about a year.

Indonesian police arrested Mohamad Khaizad Hashim in North Sumatra, four days ago, at a house in Jalan Glambir V, Gang Atok Ajung in Medan.

Medan Immigration Department head, Lilik Bambang was quoted by local media yesterday, as saying a three-month investigation was carried out on the 51-year-old fugitive, based on his suspicious identity.

He said Mohamad Khaizad had slipped into the country in November 2015, using a fake Indonesian identity card bearing the name, Khairul Azam.

Mohamad Khaizad, a driver, was charged at a Seremban court for extorting RM15,000 from a Hainan chicken rice restaurant owner in Seremban, purportedly to bribe so-called corrupt officials of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in relation to a case in August 2007.

However, Mohamad Khaizad who was on bail, went missing.

Lilik said initial investigations revealed he had arrived in a small boat at Batam Island, Riau Islands in November last year.

Subsequently, he added, Mohamad Khaizad flew to Medan before heading to Bireuen in Aceh.

“Mohamad Khaizad then settled in Bireuen and assumed an Indonesian citizen’s identity. When he was arrested (three days ago), he was in possession of various fake documents such as driving licence, identification card and Indonesian passport,” he said.

He said, on checking with Malaysia’s Consulate-General Office in Medan, it was confirmed that Mohamad Khaizad was on the Malaysian police ‘Wanted List’.

Lilik said Mohamad Khaizad would be charged with using a fake Indonesian identity card and entering the country illegally.

Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia, Datuk Seri Zahrain Mohamed Hashim confirmed the arrest.

He said the Malaysian Consulate-General Office in Medan was instructed to provide full cooperation to facilitate investigations by the Indonesian authorities. — Bernama