311 flood victims still at three relief centres in Selangor

SHAH ALAM: A total of 311 residents from 83 families are still in relief centres due to the high tide as of 10 this morning.

A spokesman for the state disaster operations room said the flood victims were put up in three relief centres in Klang and Sabak Bernam districts.

“Some 123 victims from 44 families were in Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Tok Muda, Kapar, Klang dan 117 victims from 24 families in Dewan Serbaguna Jalan Palembang, Kampung Rantau Panjang, Klang.

“In Sabak Bernam, there were 71 victims from 15 families in Dewan Serbaguna Sungai Air Tawar,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

Heavy rain early today caused flash floods at PPRT Sungai Tengar, Sabak Bernam; Selangor State Development Corporation housing area, the state rest house at Pasir Penambang, Kuala Selangor and Kampung Sungai Nangka, Banting.

Meanwhile, Selangor Disaster Management Committee secretary, Col Ahmad Afandi Mohamad said repair was being done to the bund at Tebuk Medeling and Sungai Air Tawar, Sabak Bernam.

“While the repair work is carried out, we use several large pumps to channel water out to the borrow pit nearby,” he added. – Bernama