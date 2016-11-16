6 students to represent S’wak at Science, Math Olympiad

KUCHING: Six Form 4 students will be representing Sarawak at the National Science and Mathematics Olympiad to be held from Feb 23 to 24 next year.

The competition organised by Gagasan Pendidikan Melayu Malaysia (Gagasan) will take place at International Islamic University (IIU), Kuantan, Pahang. It will see participation from every state in the country.

The six students are winners of the Science and Mathematics categories in their respective zones; namely northern zone (Miri), central zone (Sibu) and southern zone (Kuching).

SMK St Joseph Kuching’s Muhd Haziq Abang Zamari is the champion in the Science category while Nur Maisara Saidin from SMK St Teresa, Kuching and Muhd Safaraz Addi Shiful Rizal from Kolej Tun Datuk Patinggi Tuanku Haji Bujang, Miri are first and second runners-up respectively.

In the Mathematics category, Muhammad Harizuddin Mahmood from SMK Agama Tun Ahmad Zaidi, Kuching won first place, followed by Mohd Fairuz Abdullah from Kolej Tun Datuk Patinggi Tuanku Haji Bujang, Miri in second place and Muhammad Amirul Fitri Supian from SMK Agama Sheikh Haji Othman Abdul Wahab, Kuching in third place.

Winners of each category walked away with RM500 for first place, RM400 and RM300 for second and third places respectively plus a certificate each.

The result was announced at the closing ceremony of the state-level Science and Mathematics Olympiad which was graced by Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapaee, who is also the Gagasan Sarawak Branch chairman.

Earlier, Gagasan secretary-general Syed Anuar Syed Mohamad said the competition was introduced last year. He said it was inspired by its president, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Minister of Works and the MP for Petra Jaya.

“According to Fadillah, it is important to place emphasis on Science and Mathematics apart from English as the country is heading towards its 2020 vision and the competitiveness in these fields is getting stiffer.

“Hence, the idea to organise the Science and Mathematics competition, which started last year as a pilot project. This year the competition was more systematic and holistic,” Syed Anuar pointed out.

On the objective of establishing Gagasan six years ago, he said it was to assist and produce successful Bumiputeras regardless of their religion.

He urged the educators, especially in Sarawak, to assist Gagasan in producing excellent Bumiputera students, taking into account that due to the state’s geographical condition it is hard to reach students in the rural and coastal areas.