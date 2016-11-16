AC Mizal, newspaper fail to resolve suit through mediation

KUALA LUMPUR: Television show host and actor Datuk AC Mizal Zaini and three others yesterday failed to resolve their suit over unpaid salaries claim against Utusan Melayu (M) Sdn Bhd through mediation.

As such, the court fixed Feb 13 to 17 next year to hear the case, lawyer Ooi She Yi, representing Utusan and three others, said when met by reporters after the mediation process before judge Haleez Hasnan at the mediation centre, Kuala Lumpur Court here.

Ooi said the hearing of the case would be held before judge Abu Bakar Jais. AC Mizal, who is also president of a Internet radio broadcasting company Peace Yall Sdn Bhd, filed the RM25 million suit on March 30.

Besides AC Mizal, 45, the others named as plaintiffs in the suit are his wife, Datin Emylia Rosnaida Abdul Hamid, 43, who is the company vice-president; its chief executive officer Rashidi Ishak, 43, and the company.

They named Utusan Melayu entertainment journalist Syed Musaddad Syed Mahdi, former Mingguan Malaysia editor Ku Seman Ku Hussein, Utusan Melayu editor-in-chief Datuk Abdul Aziz Ishak and Utusan Melayu as defendants.

According to the statement of claim, the plaintiffs claimed that Syed Musaddad through Mingguan Malaysia’s Pancaindera pullout, had libelled them in an article titled ‘Peace Yall FM Tak Bayar Gaji’.

They claimed that the article had implied that they were irresponsible, careless, and negligent employer, president, businessmen, members of the public and individuals.

The plaintiffs also claimed that the words used in the article had portrayed them as having bad financial or business reputation and cannot be trusted, as well as burdened by severe financial debt that they could not afford to pay the salary of their employees.

As a result, they said their reputation and good name in the business and entertainment industry had been hit hard.

They are seeking RM15 million in general damages for libel, RM10 million in aggravated damages, costs and other relief deemed fit by the court.

All the plaintiffs are represented by lawyer Ahmad Shahrir Baharuddin. — Bernama