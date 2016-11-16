Adenan upbeat Beacon Project will help conserve marine resources

BINTULU: The Biodiversity, Environmental and Conservation (Beacon) Project at Similajau National Park (SNP) which is a collaborative venture between MLNG, a subsidiary company of Petronas, and Sarawak Forestry will help Sarawak to conserve its marine resources, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

“Marine conservation is quite new in Sarawak. There is so much to explore and document in our waters,” said Adenan at the launch of the RM2-million Beacon Project Interpretation Centre at SNP, some 30 km from Bintulu town yesterday.

His text of speech was read by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“I am happy that projects like Beacon will help us to chart, study and create opportunities as well as linkages for conservation activities that can help us preserve our marine resources. We only can have effective conservation programmes if we have a complete documentation of our marine biodiversity resources,” he added.

He emphasised that Sarawak will go all out to protect and conserve its environment on land and sea from destruction.

“We have to protect nature because nature cannot protect itself. We must strive for sustainable development and leave a legacy that the future generation would be proud of,” he pointed out.

The RM10-million Beacon project is to protect the marine biodiversity at the SNP.

The Chief Minister also revealed that the project, which includes the placement of 1,500 artificial reef balls within three nautical miles offshore the SNP, has shown positive results since it was implemented in 2013.

“I am glad to learn that the turtles are back to Similajau beaches after many years of absence. Thanks to the efforts of Petronas through MLNG, the Beacon Project has enticed the turtles to come back. I am happy to see that marine conservation is picking up momentum with Petronas and Sarawak Forestry jointly leading the way,” he added.

Meanwhile, MLNG chief executive officer Pau Kiew Huai said Petronas was committed to work alongside the state government to protect the environment in a holistic manner despite experiencing unprecedented challenges due to the prolonged global oil price slump.

“With Beacon, we hope we can contribute to the preservation and conservation of marine biodiversity in Bintulu waters which is not far from where we operate. In the long term, we hope this project will be effective in bringing back the turtles, dolphins and other rare marine species to Bintulu beaches,” Pau said.

Touching on the Beacon Project Interpretation Centre, Pau said the centre is an education facility for the public to learn about the “treasures of Similajau National Park such as its rich flora and fauna”.

It features information on SNP’s history and biodiversity, Beacon project milestones as well as Malaysia LNG value chain and processes in liquefied natural gas (LNG) production.

“We also have given the SNP headquarters a new facelift, aimed at improving visitors’ experience,” he said, adding that entry to the centre is free of charge.

Also speaking was Sarawak Forestry chief executive officer Wong Ting Chung who expressed gratitude and appreciation for additional funding by MLNG to transform the interpretation centre into a state-of-the-art facility.

Wong went on to say that the Beacon Interpretation Centre will complement the natural environment of the park to improve learning experience of visitors to SNP as well as support the Conservation, Education, Promotion and Awareness (Cepa) components of the project.