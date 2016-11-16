Age no barrier in motocross racing

KUCHING: Brunei veteran only known as Jamil outpaced over 60 riders from Sarawak, Sabah, Brunei and Indonesia to win the Permy 3 Motocross Challenge 2016 near Miri last weekend.

On hand to witness the finals were Deputy Chief Minister

Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, Assistant Minister of Tourism Datuk Dr Lee Kim Shin and Miri Resident Antonio Kahti Galis.

According to a press statement, Jamil found the Permy 3 track to be tough and challenging.

“I used to practice and train there one month before the challenge. Fast is not the major (sic) of a racer but skill and focusing is the most important factor to get the destination,” said the 65-year-old.

His rivals included the sole female racer Liyana Zakaria, already a familiar face in motocross events across Borneo.

“This is a good experience

for me in Permy 3, even I am the only lady, and I fell down during the race, but I did not give up.

“This is just like life experiences, the more difficult it is, the more you have to face it,” said the 22-year-old fellow Bruneian.

The Permy 3 Motocross Challenge 2016 was aimed at promoting the new township in Miri which will eventually encompass 105 units of shop-houses, a public market, office blocks, showrooms as well as

over 1,000 units of affordable housing.

Construction of shophouses is expected to start next month while the housing project is expected from May 2017.