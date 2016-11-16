Asfia sworn-in as DUN Speaker

KUCHING: Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar was sworn-in as State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker before Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud at the Astana yesterday.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted prior to Asfia receiving his appointment letter.

Among those present at the ceremony were Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Morshidi Abdul Ghani, Minister of Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hin and DUN Deputy Speaker Datuk Gerawat Gala.

Asfia was first appointed as DUN Speaker on Nov 15, 2000 for a period of two years.

His sixth term as DUN Speaker ended on Nov 14.