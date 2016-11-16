Sarawak 

Asfia sworn-in as DUN Speaker

Taib presents the appointment letter to Asfia. – Bernama photo

Taib presents the appointment letter to Asfia. – Bernama photo

KUCHING: Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar was sworn-in as State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker before Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud at the Astana yesterday.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted prior to Asfia receiving his appointment letter.

Among those present at the ceremony were Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Morshidi Abdul Ghani, Minister of Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hin and DUN Deputy Speaker Datuk Gerawat Gala.

Asfia was first appointed as DUN Speaker on Nov 15, 2000 for a period of two years.

His sixth term as DUN Speaker ended on Nov 14.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of