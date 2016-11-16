Bill Kayong murder case transferred to High Court

MIRI: The Bill Kayong murder trial will be heard at the High Court here at a date yet to be fixed after Magistrate Zuraini Ali Musa allowed the deputy public prosecutor’s application yesterday.

Zuraini allowed the prosecution’s request under Section 177A(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code to transfer the case to the High Court.

The DPP also applied for all three accused in the case, namely Mohamad Fitri Pauzi who is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, Chin Wui Chung charged under Section 109 read together with Section 302 of the Penal Code and Lie Chang Loon (also charged under Section 109 read together with Section 302 of the Penal Code) to be tried together at the High Court.

All three accused were brought separately to the court yesterday.

Fitri, 29, was charged on July 15 for the murder of Bill who was shot dead at a traffic intersection near E-Mart in Tudan at 8.20am on June 21 and was subsequently charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Lie, also 29, was charged with abettment – an offence punishable under Section 109 read together with Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He was also charged on July 15 with abetting Mohamad Fitri.

Chin, 50, who surrendered to the police on Aug 18 was also charged under Section 109 read together with Section 302 of the Penal Code.